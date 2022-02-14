Bristol Tennessee Council begins process to fill Keen's seat

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee City Council began the process Monday to fill a vacancy on the board following the recent resignation of Chad Keen.

Keen announced his resignation to run for a state house seat Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The council decided they each wanted to hear individually from all interested candidates for the open position.

“If someone was truly interested, they would call all of us,” Vice Mayor Vince Turner said in response to Councilwoman Margaret Feierabend, who advocated for a more public selection process.

Bristol, Tennessee’s city charter says candidates must be 21 years old; have been a resident of Bristol, Tennessee for at least a year; and cannot presently hold any kind of local, state, judicial or legislative political office.

The charter does not specify the process to choose the candidate beyond being appointed by a majority of council to fill out the remainder of the term. The successful applicant will occupy the council seat until an election for the seat is held in November.

Turner mentioned Mark Hutton and Logan McCabe as individuals who had reached out to him to express an interest in temporarily filling the East District seat on the council.

Hutton currently serves as a county commissioner for Sullivan County, Tennessee. His position as commissioner is up for reelection. The Sullivan County Election Commission website shows Hutton has filed to run for reelection. Hutton said he is not bothered by the temporary nature of the open Bristol, Tennessee seat.

“Every elected seat is temporary,” he said. “There’s no guarantee that I could be reelected for the County Commission, but I have every intention to run. If I’m appointed to City Council, I have every intention of running for that seat [in November].”

Hutton went on to express his love for Bristol, Tennessee and identified the landfill issue as one he would be interested in working on.

“I want us to bring resolution to the conflict between Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia with the landfill issue,” he said. “That’s a big thing and also just to help navigate the budget and bring a greater working relationship between the city and the county.”

If chosen, Logan McCabe, who currently serves on the Bristol Tennessee Industrial Board, said he would want to use his experience to facilitate collaboration between City Council and the private and public sectors.

“I believe in collaboration among council and with the public and with business, that whole public-private sector cooperation with each other,” he said.

If he is not chosen for the vacant seat, McCabe said he will continue to be involved with the city through his work as part of the Community Engagement and Outreach team for the Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I’m going to be involved in tourism and the city and economic development, whether I’m in this position or not,” he said.

Once a candidate is chosen, in order to take on the position, they would be required to resign from all government positions, boards and commissions by March 8, according to Danielle Smith, the Bristol, Tennessee city attorney.

The City Council agreed to hold discussions on individual candidates and vote to fill the East District City Council seat at the end of its work session Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The candidate selected will be sworn in on March 8, at a ceremony during which the City Council will also honor Chad Keen for a near decade of service on the council.

