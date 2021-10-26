Bristol councils to mull different landfill actions

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the statement, Eads noted there have been conversations between the two cities and that Bristol Tennessee City Council members and Sorah have regularly attended and spoken during public meetings regarding the landfill.

“The city of Bristol, Virginia has discussed the landfill issues since January 2021 in council meetings, with the media, privately with concerned citizens and at city sponsored meetings prior to council meetings. Bristol, Virginia has never denied a discussion with any person who wants information about the landfill,” Eads wrote in the statement. “The city of Bristol Virginia welcomes the opportunity to discuss the landfill, in detail, with members of the Bristol Tennessee City Council if they so desire. Otherwise, we will be prepared for any litigation that arises with Bristol Tennessee.”

Bristol, Tennessee’s meeting will occur in the conference room of the Easley municipal annex.

Bristol Virginia City Council convenes a regular bimonthly meeting at 6 p.m., which includes a vote to award a contract to SCS Field Services for the next phase of the landfill gas project, which includes connecting new gas wells recently drilled at the landfill and installation of 21 pumps to remove water.