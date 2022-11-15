Both sides speak out on abortion

BRISTOL, Va. — The abortion issue was again at the center of public concern during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

A half-dozen speakers voiced opinions on both sides of the controversial issue, but the city had no action scheduled regarding a proposal to amend city zoning regulations to limit any future abortion clinics. The council did meet in closed session with the city attorney regarding that issue but emerged with no comment either during or after the meeting.

Additionally, about a half-dozen pro-choice supporters demonstrated in the rain outside City Hall prior to the meeting. Last month a much larger crowd — primarily composed of pro-life proponents rallied and spoke to the council — which at that time agreed to send the proposed zoning issue to the city’s Planning Commission.

Pro-choice supporter Stephanie Rosenwinge, an employee of Bristol Women’s Health criticized the previous vote and challenged the attitudes of “so-called Christians” who spoke at the previous meeting.

“Why is it the Family Foundation gets to come here and make rules and laws about me and my granddaughter and my daughter? How is that fair? They’re not from here in Bristol,” she said of the Richmond-based pro-life group that organized the previous rally. “We women have it tough enough. For you all to think it’s OK to tell my granddaughter when she is violently raped that she may not have access to a safe and legal abortion care – that’s

disgusting.”

Pro-life supporter Jeff Carico said the religious aspect should be removed from the discussion.

“If this city becomes an area for abortion I think it will reach much farther than the city of Bristol Virginia. This will be a place where thousands will come — thousands,” he said. “This one transcends Democrat, Republican, whatever it is you are … It is the very basis of our existence. It’s the very basis of humanity.”

Speaker Sarah Wingard, wife of Councilman Kevin Wingard, also spoke for the measure, and addressed some of Rosenwinge’s comments.

“The first speaker mentioned people voted for the casino and for alcohol consumption. Those are adults making those choices. The unborn have no voice so I am speaking tonight on their behalf,” Wingard said. “She mentioned rape. One percent of all abortions are performed due to rape; less than that for incest.”

Others who spoke also favored the city taking action to limit any other abortion clinics opening in the city.

A group of pro-choice supporters held a rally in the rain prior to the meeting.

“We find issue with the zoning that would essentially ban women from certain health care practices including abortion,” participant Paige Howard of Bristol Virginia said. “As a nurse I think we live in worlds of gray. Abortion is not as black-and-white as people want to believe it is. That abortion is health care; that women have the right to choose what happens within their body.”

Howard said while working in labor and delivery she saw a “plethora” of reasons why women have to make choices.

“I feel like a lot of the people who are pro-forced birth feel like they’re coming from a place of love but maybe they have a lot to learn,” Howard said.