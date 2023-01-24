Board passes resolution supporting proposed inland port

ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County’s Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Tuesday in support of establishing an inland port in the county

This intermodal shipping facility is proposed to be located at the Oak Park Industrial Park, near Lee Highway.

If built, the port could create 1,370 new jobs and “would be a game charger for all of Southwest Virginia,” according to County Administrator Jason Berry.

“The Commonwealth (of Virginia) would own this port,” Berry said.

Last week, board members lobbied state lawmakers in Richmond to have this facility — and its $55 million investment — be located in Washington County.

This inland port is proposed for a site at Oak Park adjacent to Norfolk-Southern Railway tracks and could incorporate a rail spur to ship goods by rail to and from the Port of Virginia at Norfolk.

The resolution supporting its establishment in Washington County was passed on a motion by Supervisor Randy Pennington.

“It would certainly be a game changer for Washington County,” Pennington said.

A recent study by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Virginia Port Authority found Southwest Virginia was better positioned to support an inland port than another location in central Virginia.

The study identified the Mount Rogers region, which includes Bristol, Washington, Smyth and Wythe counties along the I-81 corridor, as being suitable for additional study.

“We are definitely in the running.” Berry said. “We’re kind of waiting to see what the (Virginia) General Assembly does.”

The county IDA recently voted to contribute land in Oak Park for the project.

In other business, the board approved spending $7,500 for SESCO Management Consultants to orchestrate a search to replace the retiring County Attorney, Lucy Philips.

Phillips is considering an offer to continue her duties – on a contracted basis – until a replacement attorney is hired, Board Chairman Saul Hernandez said.

Also on Tuesday, resident Allen Necessary spoke during public comments about the conditions of where he lives in the Blue Springs subdivision – and how some codes of that neighborhood are not being followed.

“Washington County gets a large majority of its money from tourism,” he said.

Necessary suggested the county hire a codes enforcement officer to ensure rules on trash and other issues are enforced to ensure a cleaner landscape.