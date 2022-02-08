 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Board of Supervisors approves $150K price tag to move a Confederate statue

  • Updated
  • 0
BHC 12092021 Washington County Confederate Soldier 02

The monument to Confederate Soldiers of Washington County, Virginia. The statue was placed on May 30, 1907.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved spending more than $150,000 on Tuesday to move a controversial statue honoring the Civil War.

As part of the renovations and expansion of the Washington County Courthouse, the board approved spending $150,049 to relocate a statue of a Civil War soldier holding a rifle from the courthouse lawn to a still-planned park at the county office’s building near I-81’s Exit 14.

County officials spent more than a year debating where that 1907 soldier statue could be relocated. Public hearings were held, and people offered to take the statue to their properties.

Yet the supervisors ultimately refused to give it away to citizens who wanted it and instead elected to keep it and make it the centerpiece of a planned park within easy walking distance of Virginia Highlands Community College.

The Confederate soldier’s monument and another monument honoring local generals will be moved to make way for the courthouse expansion on the lawn fronting Main Street.

Also on Tuesday, the board agreed to spend $77,243.43 to construct an ADA lift at the courthouse.

The universally cacheable lift is being built on the back of the building that accesses Plumb Alley.

The money spent will come out of borrowed funds for general courthouse reconstruction.

Supervisor Dwayne Ball made the motion to approve spending the additional funds on these projects, with his motion seconded by Vice Chairman Mike Rush.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

