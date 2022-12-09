Board has not discussed how to find new GM

The Washington County Service Authority Board of Commissioners has yet to discuss how or when they plan to replace former General Manager Robbie Cornett who was dismissed from his position Nov. 1.

Ron Seay now serves as the acting manager of the WCSA.

Seay declined on Thursday to discuss his work history at the WCSA including how long he had been employed by the WCSA or what his job duties were before he became the acting general manager.

Yet, on Thursday, Seay did say that he anticipates the WCSA’S board of commissioners will conduct a search to find a replacement for Cornett.

“The board will be the one to do that,” Seay said.

Cornett was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 24 for reasons that have not been communicated by the Washington County Service Authority’s Board of Commissioners.

“We cannot discuss personnel problems,” Board Chairman David Campbell said at Monday’s meeting of the WCSA Board of Commissioners.

Campbell could not be reached for comment on Thursday about how to board planned to replace Cornett.

Board Vice Chairman Dwain Miller said Thursday that Cornett’s replacement has not yet been discussed by the board of commissioners.