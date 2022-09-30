Bluff City appoints a new council member

The Bluff City Town Council's month-long search for a new board member concluded this week when the board held a special meeting Tuesday and voted to appoint new Alderwoman Julie Venable to the position.

Bluff City Mayor and Town Manager Jeff Broyles is glad to have all five seats on the Town Council filled.

"Our citizens are fully represented with five board members and, you know, each one of the board members is at large," Broyles said. "There are no districts in Bluff City. So, it allows the citizens to reach out to any of the five and to discuss issues or ask questions or whatever they desire, as far as representation."

Venable, who has been a resident of Bluff City, Tennessee, for 32 years, is ready to take on her new role. She stressed she will not just be voting on the issues that come before the board, to just vote.

"I'm not gonna pick fights, none of that, you know what I'm saying. But I'm not gonna vote just for the sake of voting To get along with them (her fellow board members). I'm gonna vote what my heart says, what my neighbors think its best. I'm gonna go around and ask my neighbors. The pros and cons of if you do this, if you do that, how do you think about it?" Venable said. "I'm going to vote for what I really think's good for the city."

Venable, who at first did not know if she wanted to be on the board, is looking forward to helping get the town back on track after the delays to projects due to COVID-19.

"I didn't know if I could handle it. There's more pressure than people realize the decisions and the money that you spend and how you get grants and all that. I need to learn all that, which I'm going to," Venable said. "I'm looking forward to getting into some projects that's been delayed."

The next Bluff City Tennessee Town Council meeting will be Tuesday, October 4.