Big Rig Parking approved in Meadowview

The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved a parking facility for truckers at I-81’s Exit 24 in Meadowview, Virginia Tuesday.

The Big Rig Parking lot would sit near Love’s, a truck stop, pending an agreement with Love’s on adjacent access. and will also require approval by the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Truckers would pay to park overnight at the lot and be able to make reservations in advance of staying at the facility.

The lot will contain security cameras, low-level lighting, fencing and may be patrolled by off-duty police officers, according to Albert Lamb, a representative of Big Rig Parking.

Cornfields near Love’s would remain in the front of the parking lot, Lamb said.

In other business, the board approved giving a parcel of land along U.S. 11 to the Washington County Service Authority for a sewer pump station. The property sits near Highlands Community Services, WCSA Engineer Ryan Kiser said.

“It’s a vital location for a sewer pump station,” Kiser said.

This is part of a project to expand sewer service to county residents along Lee Highway, Kiser said.