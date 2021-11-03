Barker keeps commissioner of revenue seat

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia Commissioner of Revenue Cloe Eva Barker won her second four-year term Tuesday in a three-way contest.

Barker received 2,386 unofficial votes, or 50.4% of votes cast in the race. Republican challenger Steven Gobble received 1,327 votes, or 28%, while Vice Mayor Neal Osborne, who ran as an independent, finished with 1,003, or 21.2%.

All totals are unofficial until the city Electoral Board completes its canvass today.

“I appreciate the confidence they’ve put in me to go back in for four more years. I feel myself and my staff have done a great job in the four years that I’ve been in, and I want to continue with that.”

Barker, who has worked in the commissioner’s office for 35 years, including 16 years as the chief deputy, stressed her experience and years in public service during the campaign.

Since she had two challengers, Barker said she worked hard to get out and meet people.