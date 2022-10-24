Austin wants to extend his service to town with a seat on Town Council

Wayne Austin wants to take his experience serving the town of Abingdon and turn it into a seat on the Abingdon Town Council.

That’s why the attorney is running in a four-person race for three seats in the Town Council election Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Austin, 67, grew up in Saltville, Virginia, where he graduated from R.B. Worthy High School in 1973. He later attended Emory & Henry College and earned a law degree at Washington and Lee University.

For five years, Austin served on the Abingdon Planning Commission, including a stint as chairman. He also served on the Board of Zoning Appeals for a year as well as serving as a longtime member of the Abingdon Rotary Club, including a time as the club’s president.

If elected, he wants Abingdon promoting more events and beefing up its tourism department, which was downsized due to COVID-19.

“COVID hit Abingdon particularly hard,” Austin said.

Austin also suggests the Town Council meet with the Washington County Board of Supervisors every 90 days to discuss mutual concerns.

“We need to get along together and figure out these problems together,” he said.

Why are you running for Town Council?

I am running for Town Council because I have a deep love and respect for this town and its citizens. Our town has a great deal to offer, not only to the citizens but to visitors and it is our responsibility to be a welcoming and caring community.

During the last several years, I have increasingly seen the town government delegating policy decisions to the previous town manager. This should not have occurred. It is the duty and obligation of the Town Council to set policy and it is the Town Manager and other employees to implement that policy. Examples include the loss of the banner poles on Cummings Street, the loss of Thursday night music at the Farmers Market and charging the veterans to use a park they financed, among others.

How do you want to help solve the parking problem in downtown Abingdon?

I was disappointed that only recently the Board of Supervisors of Washington County and the Town Council of Abingdon had a joint meeting concerning common issues, including parking. Cooperation must be better between these two governing boards and we must work together to solve these issues.

I am confident neither the Town Council, nor the Board of Supervisors have explored all of the options available for parking. We need to jointly look at the options and take into consideration the financial issues this brings about.

What does Abingdon need the most?

As I said earlier, parking is an issue and we need to solve that problem. We need to reinstitute in this town an attitude of unity and cooperation. We need to reinstitute music and community festivals as this not only brings people into the town, but encourages the town’s citizens to patronize local restaurants and other establishments.

EDITOR'S NOTE - This is the second in a series of five stories on candidates for the Town Council of Abingdon.