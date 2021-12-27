Audit shows progress for Bristol, Va.

In the results of the audit, on June 30 the city had $22.2 million in its unassigned general fund, a 27% increase over last year’s $17.4 million total and a 164% improvement over just five years ago — 2017 — when the city was declared the most fiscally challenged entity in Virginia.

“That (balance) is why we’re no longer relying on the tax anticipation notes (short-term borrowing),” Spradlin said. “Our operating cash balance now is healthy, and a lot has led to that. We have sound financial policies in place, conservative budget estimates that are attainable. We switched to the cash basis not long after I got here to shore up that cash balance. That has really worked for us.”

The city received and spent all its first round of federal CARES Act money by the original deadline, Spradlin said, but hasn’t yet spent the second round.

“The second pot of COVID money is the ARPA funds, and the city did receive the first $5 million of that in late spring, early summer of fiscal year 2021. Those funds have not yet been expended, but we have quite a bit of time to spend those funds. They must be committed by 2024 and expended by 2026,” she said.