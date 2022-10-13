Attorneys general find sweet treats, talk business on State Street

BRISTOL, Va. — The attorneys general of Virginia and Tennessee found their weakness Thursday inside the Southern Churn.

After nibbling on a sample of homemade fudge, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares got out the credit card to purchase a small bag of sea salt caramel fudge he declared would be delivered to his wife and children.

Moments later, recently appointed Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti also used plastic to secure multiple flavors including M&M’s fudge he pledged would go to his “excited” children.

It was one of a series of photo opportunities Thursday as the top prosecutor of each state participated in a State Street walking tour, shaking hands and speaking with multiple business owners about the economic conditions on both sides of the line.

Southern Churn owner Karen Hester talked about her business expanding through a partnership with Hard Rock International to supply fudge to multiple facilities around the country, while offering up samples.

The event was set up by Miyares’ team as part of his second tour across Southwest Virginia. He was joined by former Gov. and U.S. Sen. George Allen and former Attorney General Jerry Kilgore. Previous stops were in Roanoke, Tazewell and Norton. Additional events are planned Friday.

“Gov. Allen and I got in an RV last summer to do a listening tour and we’re doing it again this year,” Miyares said. “I think one of the most important roles for a leader is to listen. It’s very different when you’re meeting with law enforcement, visiting folks in communities, asking questions about what they want to see changed in Richmond and how my office can help them.”

He said it’s also a chance to meet with state lawmakers outside of the annual legislative sessions.

Allen said attorneys general play an important role in supporting public safety.

“We care about safe schools. They’re both leaders in making sure we have safe schools,” Allen said. “Law enforcement is having a hard time retaining and attracting people into law enforcement so Jason has been listening to local sheriffs, police chiefs and others about what they can do.”

Both men also mentioned the impact of the opioid crisis.

“Both my office and the attorney general of Tennessee have both tackled these large pharmaceutical companies that did so much harm and damage to this area with the opioid crisis,” Miyares said. “It affected almost every community but Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee it had a great, great impact. We’ve had some of the largest settlements in Virginia history.”

Skrmetti echoed Miyares' sentiments.

“We all know this region has been hit harder than most anywhere else and it’s important to do whatever we can to remedy that. The money coming into Tennessee is going to the opioid abatement trust fund to be used exclusively for the purpose of abating the crisis and helping ensure the victims of the opioid epidemic are assisted,” Skrmetti said.