Attorneys for both Bristols debate merits of mediation

Attorneys for Bristol Tennessee claim it is too soon to consider mediation regarding its complaint against Bristol Virginia while renewing its call for permanent closure of the Bristol Virginia landfill, a court document shows.

In its reply, attorneys for Bristol Virginia chide their opponents for a perceived lack of willingness to even discuss mediation and ask the court to order mediation in this case.

The Tennessee response to Bristol Virginia’s Dec. 12 request for mediation was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon and Bristol Virginia’s reply was filed Wednesday.

Bristol Tennessee filed its lawsuit in May and Bristol Virginia has been operating under a temporary injunction since June as it completes work directed by a state panel of landfill experts. Bristol Virginia first proposed mediation in August and again in November when a motion hearing was conducted.

In November, counsel for the city of Bristol Tennessee, responded it would continue to analyze the action plan and discuss the [mediation] request with its client,” according to the Tennessee side’s document.

On Nov. 17, Bristol Tennessee’s counsel told Bristol Virginia’s counsel a response would be provided “after Thanksgiving." On December 12, Bristol, Virginia filed its motion for mediation.

“Since the time the motion was filed, the parties have discussed the possible resolution of this case and a process for same, including an agreement on reimbursement of damages due to Bristol, Virginia’s conduct and expenses that Bristol, Tennessee, has incurred in preparing and prosecuting its claims against Bristol Virginia. Those discussions have been productive and are continuing,” according to the Bristol, Tennessee document.

“The parties have radically different recollections of when Bristol, Tennessee, indicated it was open to mediation and when it indicated a willingness to turn off the spigot of attorneys’ fees,” according to the Bristol, Virginia, reply. “While such disagreements may often be dismissed as squabbles among lawyers, these differences matter here, where 1) taxpayers are paying for the legal services and 2) Bristol, Tennessee, is asking the taxpayers of Bristol Virginia to pay for its lawyers’ continued efforts.”

Bristol Tennessee takes the position it is too soon for mediation.

“Bristol, Tennessee, believes it is premature for this court to grant Bristol, Virginia’s motion for mediation. Bristol, Tennessee, looks forward to continuing its discussions with Bristol Virginia which can progress if Bristol Virginia remains committed to formalizing its action plan and the permanent closure of the landfill.

“Bristol, Tennessee, submits that a mediation may be needed in the future, but it believes that assuming Bristol, Virginia remains committed on these issues, this case can be resolved promptly without the expense or time associated with a mediation,” according to the filing.

Four times in the four-page response, attorneys for Bristol, Tennessee, reiterated the goal of “permanent closure” of the landfill once all of the recommended actions are completed.

In its reply, Bristol Virginia calls its sister city “confused” and twice reiterates the litigation is not in the “public interest.”

“Bristol Virginia is acting on the DEQ expert panel report and will continue to do so – whatever the outcome of this litigation,” according to its reply. “On Nov. 8, 2022, Bristol Virginia provided to Bristol, Tennessee, a list of remediation items with a corresponding timeline that Bristol Virginia had drafted in conjunction with DEQ.

“The only benefit Bristol Tennessee, can gain in this litigation that it would not otherwise receive is money damages and its attorney’s fees and both it will attempt to extract from Bristol Virginia taxpayers,” attorneys for Bristol, Virginia wrote in their reply.

“It neither make sense nor is it in the public interest for the parties to continue to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on litigation where Bristol Tennessee’s taxpayers stand to gain little in damages - particularly when the parties could reach agreement on those matters in mediation,” according to the reply.