ARC allocates $1 million to two Southwest Virginia projects

  • Updated
BHC logo rectangle

Funding of $1 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) is slated to help new projects in Wise and Russell counties in Southwest Virginia.

“We applaud this funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission for important projects in Russell and Wise counties,” Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine stated in a press release Tuesday. “These funds will create jobs, improve public health and boost local economies.”

The funds include $500,000 for the Russell Theater Restoration Project in the town of Lebanon to renovate and reopen the 5,590-square-foot Russell Theater. The restored and renovated Russell Theater in downtown Lebanon is expected to attract businesses for live performances, concerts and other events.

Another $500,000 has been allocated for the Hamiltontown Sewer Project in the town of Wise to install 5,540 linear feet of sewer line to the Hamiltontown community located along state Route 758.

This community is currently served by on-site septic systems, which are subject to poor performance due to age, lack of maintenance and soil conditions. This project will update the sewer system and improve public health and the water quality of the Guest River.

