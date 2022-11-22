 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anti-abortion advocates thank supervisors for resolution

About 20 citizens spoke in favor of a recently-passed resolution designed to prohibit the opening of any potential abortion clinics in Washington County, Virginia, during Tuesday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

“Abortion is not the solution to our overrun foster system,” speaker Rachel Mehl said

Dayton Owens, of Glade Springs, Virginia, thanked the board, quoted scripture and said, “God sees the unborn as people.”

Several speakers personally thanked Board Chairman Saul Hernandez for saying at the Nov. 8 meeting that he does not check his faith at the door when it comes to considering board business.

Mark Dewey of Meadowview, Virginia, said, “We are to obey Christ.”

Angelina Bush of Abingdon, Virginia, said, “Science is on your side … At the moment of conception, there is a unique DNA that is present.”

Bush encouraged the board to stand by its decision – even if there is a legal challenge on whether or not an abortion clinic could be outlawed in the county.

Washington County Commissioner of Revenue Mark Matney also thanked the board for passing the resolution and quoted the book of Matthew in the New Testament.

Keith Wampler, 43, of Abingdon, commended the board for passing the resolution at the Nov. 8 meeting.

“We could be a safe haven” for mothers of unborn children, Ampler said. “It’s time today.  It’s high time today — to take a stand for what we believe in. We Christians have to take a stand for what is right and what is correct.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

