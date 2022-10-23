Anderson runs unopposed to finish late cousin's term

Dwyane Anderson just wants to serve the citizens of Abingdon, Virginia.

That’s why he’s looking to be officially elected to the seat he was previously appointed to on the Abingdon Town Council. Anderson was appointed by the current members of the Town Council to finish the term of his late cousin, James “Scabbo” Anderson, who died earlier this year - a few week before the younger Anderson was appointed to take his seat in April.

“I love Abingdon,” said Anderson, 51, a 1989 graduate of Abingdon High School.

Beyond high school, Anderson pursued business studies at both Virginia Highlands Community College and Marymount University before settling into a career in the local hospitality industry.

For the past 14 years, Anderson has worked as a server at The Tanner – an upscale restaurants in Abingdon.

He is running unopposed for the two years left on his late cousin’s term.

“I’m committed to the town of Abingdon” he said. “And I was approach by several people in the town of Abingdon after the passing of Scabbo to fulfill the rest of his term.”

But it’s more than that, he said.

“I thought, ‘Why not help see the town of Abingdon grow?’” said Anderson, the father of four children. “My thoughts are not only my thoughts but they’re the thoughts of the people of the town of Abingdon.

Why are you running for Town Council?

I've lived in Abingdon my whole life. This is my town and I want to see it prosper and grow. I have witnessed the forward momentum of Abingdon and as a member of the Town Council I can contribute to the management of this growth. We need leaders who are truly invested in the well-being of our fast growing community, that's me.

How do you want to help solve the parking problem in downtown Abingdon?

“I really don't have a solution yet for the parking problem in downtown Abingdon, but I'm working diligently with the Town Council and county commissioners to solve this problem. It could be purchasing private property on or close to Main Street to make more parking or maybe somewhere a little farther and running a shuttle service to and from the Main Street area.”