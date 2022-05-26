AG says potential apartments at The Falls won't affect sales tax situation

BRISTOL, Va. — A recent state attorney general’s opinion could breathe new life into a 2021 plan to establish a large residential development at The Falls.

The Falls development near Interstate 81’s Exit 5 was envisioned as a commercial center and, as such, is allowed by state law to retain extra sales tax collections to help defray development costs.

Last summer, Falls Development LLC, a division of Blackwater Resources in Birmingham, Alabama, requested a special use permit on the site zoned B-3 general business to establish residential housing on a 10-acre tract in the center of the development.

Among concerns voiced at that time was whether such residential development could void the city’s tax collection ability for the remainder of the center. Responding to a city request, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares issued an opinion that it would not.

“Because a project otherwise satisfying the requirements for a development of regional impact may include structures such as shopping centers, malls, or residential units and still qualify as a public facility, the addition of such structures to an existing development will not disqualify the project from receiving the sales tax revenue authorized by [state code],” Miyares wrote.

“Accordingly, it is my opinion that the city of Bristol may authorize the construction of residential units within The Falls, a development of regional impact, and continue to receive sales tax revenues generated by transactions occurring within The Falls,” the attorney general wrote.

City Manager/City Attorney Randy Eads presented the opinion to the council at its Tuesday meeting and said he plans to contact the developers.

“This item was tabled at one point last year, but we continued to have some internal discussions on how to move forward and then make a determination either in public or, if we choose not to go forward, to notify the developer,” Eads said. “I would expect us to make that some time over the next month. I have been in conversation with the developer, and he is anxious to get started, if the city so allows.”

Blackwater, which brought Hobby Lobby to The Falls, acquired the 10-acre parcel in December 2017 but failed to secure any commercial or retail tenants. The site is located southwest of the traffic circle and situated between Hobby Lobby, Aldi’s Market and Lowe’s.

The firm proposed constructing a six-building apartment complex with 180 total units and plans to offer one-, two- or three-bedroom units for rent. The apartments would occupy nearly nine of the 10 acres with a retail component to be constructed on the remaining 1.1-acre lot, near the traffic circle, according to the previously submitted plans.

