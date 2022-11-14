After all ballots counted, Osborne retains council seat by 20 votes

BRISTOL, Va. – Neal Osborne was formally declared the winner of a third City Council seat Monday, in a city general election featuring the highest turnout, and one of the closest races, in city history.

Osborne, 33, ultimately edged two-term incumbent Bill Hartley by 20 votes after the city’s Electoral Board certified the final election results. The board met at noon Monday to count 29 provisional ballots plus six post-process absentee ballots that arrived by Monday but were mailed by Election Day, General Registrar Blakely Morris said.

Osborne received one more provisional vote than Hartley while Hartley closed the gap from 22 to 20 by getting three more absentee votes than Osborne, final results show. Osborne finished with 2,021 votes to 2,001 for Hartley. Jake Holmes finished with 2,621 votes while Michael Pollard will join him on the council with 2,254.

Four years ago, Pollard was on the short end of the closest race in city history, when Kevin Wingard won the third seat on the ballot in the May 2018 election by 16 votes.

Hartley has 10 days to request a recount of the votes.

“It is under 1% so he can request a recount. He would have to do that through the Circuit Court judge. The code says 10 days but because that is Thanksgiving, he would have until Nov. 28 and, because it’s under half a percent, the city would have to pay for it,” Morris said.

Late Monday afternoon, Hartley said he is undecided.

“I don’t know,” Hartley said. “I’ll have to think about it and give it some careful consideration.”

Osborne welcomed having the votes counted.

“I’m grateful to the Electoral Board for finishing up the count. The results shook out and I won by 20 votes so I’m grateful to the 2,021 voters in the city of Bristol who afforded me the opportunity to serve four more years,” Osborne said. “I’m thankful for Councilman Hartley’s eight years of service to the city. We’re in a much better place because of everything he has done.”

As the present vice mayor, Osborne is in a position to get a second term as mayor when the council reorganizes Jan. 2, with two new members coming onboard.

“Every new member brings a new perspective and it will change the dynamics. I’m excited to work with Jake Holmes and Michael Pollard to do some good things for the city,” Osborne said. “I think our priorities are going to be seeing the landfill situation through; making sure we are staying on top of the changes that need to happen there. I think we need to be very careful with our financial policies because we are going to be in a precarious situation even with increased revenue to make we stay on stable ground financially.”

This marked the first city general election held in conjunction with a traditional November election – a change prompted by a change in state law -- after decades of holding local races every other May.

That meant it also marked the first time a city general election was contested in connection with a partisan race – sharing the ballot with the U.S. House contest won by Republican Morgan Griffith – and the first since Virginia approved early voting. A total of 4,445 people cast ballots this time or 36.1% of the city 12,300 registered voters.

In the every city general election except one since the year 2000, turnout has remained around 2,000 or less with the previous five elections each attracting 1,800 or fewer voters. In the past five elections, the average winning vote total was under 1,000.

Four years ago, in the May 2018 general election, Bill Hartley won reelection as the top council vote-getter with 1,054 votes. This time, he received nearly double that number in an unsuccessful bid.

City records show 41.9% turnout in May 1990 and 40.1% in May 1985, but in both cases the city had several thousand fewer registered voters so the voter totals were 3,647 and 3,409, respectively.

Bristol Virginia Final Voting Results

U.S. House

Morgan Griffith 3,130

Taysha DeVaughan 1,259

City Council

Jake Holmes 2,621

Michael Pollard 2,254

Neal Osborne 2,021

Bill Hartley` 2,001

School Board

Vanessa Guffey 2,538

Randy Alvis 2,023

Steven Fletcher 1,988

Steven Gobble 1,889

School Board Special Election

Breanne F. Hubbard 3,096

Source: Bristol Virginia Elections Office