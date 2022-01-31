Abingdon town manager Jimmy Morani to resign Feb. 28

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Manager Jimmy Morani is resigning effective Feb. 28 after less than three years on the job.

Morani and Town Council “mutually agreed to part ways,” according to a joint statement issued Monday night after a called council meeting held to discuss his job performance.

Under a separation agreement, he will be paid $71,616 in severance, which represents six months’ pay and benefits.

Morani, 45, came to the post in 2019 following a nationwide search.

“He had a tough job,” said Mayor Derek Webb. “He came in right before the pandemic hit. It was just a tough time for towns and cities like Abingdon.”

Most of the town’s tourism and recreation staff was let go in spring 2020 due to the pandemic. Several additional employees later resigned — which was called an “exodus” of town employees during a recent meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

In April 2021, a $1 million lawsuit was filed against the town, accusing the town manager of discriminating against and harassing some female employees in the workplace. The suit, filed by Stacey Lynn Reichler, the town’s former director of human resources, was filed in Roanoke City Circuit Court but has since been moved to another court.

At the time, Morani said he couldn’t comment on pending litigation and added that there are two sides to every story.

Several people who attended Monday night’s meeting clapped when Morani’s resignation was announced.

In the joint statement Monday, Morani said his “success in Abingdon would not have been possible without the support of Town Council and the hard work of dedicated town employees.”

Morani also said he wants to pursue other career opportunities after completing several essential projects, including the town’s sports complex. Other projects he mentioned were relocating the Visitors Center, updating the town code and identifying critical infrastructure needs for the capital improvement plan.

Town Council voted unanimously Monday to accept the resignation.

“This was his decision,” Webb said. “He was very professional about everything. He’s the one who decided to resign.”

Webb said, “It was just a natural time for him to reassess his performance and whether his heart was in it and whether he was interested in moving on.”

Webb praised Morani on Monday.

“He did a lot of hard things when he was here. He dealt with a lot of difficult situations when he was with the town — first and foremost the pandemic,” Webb said. “And he finished the sports complex. He guided the town.”

“This isn’t a win or lose situation. This is just a natural process,” Webb said. “And we do wish him the best.”

Webb said he expects a town employee will be named to fill in as interim town manager on March 1, and then there will be a search for a new town manager.

Former Mayor Wayne Craig, 81, was on Town Council when Morani was hired.

“I am saddened by the resignation,” Craig said Monday. “I think it is undeniable that the town is in much better condition than it was when he came here.”

