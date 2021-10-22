Abingdon Town Council moves toward setting up nonprofit for town events

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon is moving closer to formally establishing a nonprofit organization to help fund town projects.

“We’ve had a lot of interested folks who want to donate,” Abingdon Town Manager Jimmy Morani told the Abingdon Town Council at Thursday’s meeting where he presented a draft of the organization’s plans.

The nonprofit is set to raise money to help projects such as the Abingdon Sports Complex and historic properties, Morani said. The foundation will raise funds on behalf of the town.

One of the primary fundraisers will be a “Giving Tree,” which will be placed behind the concession stand at the sports complex, Morani said. Also at the sports complex, Morani said plans call for paying for the bleachers by donations from the community.

The foundation’s board of trustees will contain seven members and be guided by a set of bylaws.

“We’re trying to get individual citizens involved,” Morani said.

One employee of the town will be a member of the board of trustees so that they can address top concerns in town. At present, Morani is a member of the board but plans to resign when he can be replaced, he said.

“We do want to maintain an arm’s-length relationship with the town,” Steve Trotman, the town’s director of finance, said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.