Abingdon to hold closed session on town manager's performance

ABINGDON, Va. — The Abingdon Town Council is holding a called meeting at 5:45 p.m. Monday at Town Hall.

The notice from the town includes one principle agenda item, a closed session to discuss the performance of the town manager, Jimmy Morani.

On Wednesday, Morani, who was hired by the town in May 2019, said the purpose of the meeting is to do his performance appraisal.

“It was one thing that came up during the strategic session,” Morani said. “They’re trying to get back on doing an annual performance review for the town manager.”

The notice issued Wednesday by the town noted the public can address the Town Council during a citizens’ comments period.

Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb declined comment Wednesday on the reason for the called meeting and the subject of the closed session.

