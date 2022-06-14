 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abingdon passes budget with new town manager

  • Updated
  • 0
Town Manager Mike Cochran

New Abingdon Town Manager Mike Cochran (left) shakes hands with Abingdon council member Dwayne Anderson during a meet-and-greet event Monday.

 Emily Ball | Bristol HErald Courier

Abingdon’s Town Council came away from Monday’s meeting with a new town manager and an approved budget.

The 2022-23 budget includes granting $100,000 more to the town’s tourism budget, plus a 10-cent hike in the town’s cigarette tax, raising the rate from 35 cents to 45 cents per pack. It also includes a 5% increase in the town’s wastewater/sewer rate.

On a motion by Vice Mayor Donna Quetsch, seconded by Town Councilwoman Amanda Pillion, the budget passed unanimously.

Monday’s meeting marked the first for the new Town Manager Mike Cochran, a former South Carolina resident who was hired a month ago.

“I’m just glad to be here,” Cochran said at Monday’s meeting.

In turn, Mayor Derek Webb said he believed Abingdon would have “an exciting future” under Cochran’s leadership.

In other business, the Town Council approved a proclamation to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church.

This church — housed for more than a century on Main Street — was once located at what is now the Barter Theatre on Main Street. During the late 1800s and until 1930, the church operated what became Abingdon’s Stonewall Jackson College.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

