Abingdon funds 4 projects using $8.1M in federal money

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon town leaders plan to use $8.1 million in federal money provided by the American Rescue Plan Act to pay for four projects.

The projects include fixing a flood zone on Main Street and finishing off the town’s long-awaited sports complex.

“The biggest priority we have is the flooding issue on East Main Street,” said Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb. “It’s the one thing that we’ve never had enough money to try to delve into.”

During periods of heavy rains, flooding there has caused the closing of U.S. Highway 11, forcing motorists to detour.

“We know it’s going to be a long, painful sort of process. But that’s just part of it,” Webb said.

On Monday, the Abingdon Town Council approved allocating $4 million from ARPA funds toward the Main Street flooding issue, which could include land acquisition or right-of-way property issues, according to Webb and Town Manager Jimmy Morani.

Also, the town has allocated $2 million “to completely finish the spots complex in its entirely,” Webb said. “That means adding lights, a second concession stand and [a] field house that has bathrooms at the soccer section.”