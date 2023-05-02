Tourism officials in Abingdon, Virginia, are banking on marketing efforts in Virginia and Georgia to lure visitors to town.

Advertisements are currently targeting markets in Northern Virginia and Atlanta, Georgia, said Tonya Triplett, the town’s tourism director, who presented an update on tourism efforts at Monday’s Abingdon Town Council meeting.

The Abingdon Tourism Department has advertised in the Virginia Travel Guide, an annual publication of the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

Tourism officials have also been on the move.

“We took over the Bristol welcome center in April,” Triplett said.

That’s when the tourism staff set up promotions in the Virginia Welcome Center at Bristol, just off I-81, to capitalize on NASCAR fans coming into Bristol Motor Speedway.

“We’re doing this again in September,” said Triplett, who wants to then capitalize on that month’s NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway and the Rhythm & Roots Reunion in downtown Bristol.

“We felt like those two good months were good,” Triplett said.

In turn, tourism officials have educated locals on events in town at the Kiwanis Club of Abingdon and at the College for Older Adults in the Southwest Virginias Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Triplett said.

So far this year, the Abingdon Visitor Center has attracted 1,200 visitors this year, said Chad Thompson, the town’s tourism marketing manager.

The Virginia Creeper Trail Welcome Center is also now open in town, Thompson said, adding, “We’ve been seeing a lot of visitors there.”

This year, officials have also found visitors coming to Abingdon from Norway, Australia and the United Kingdom, according to Thompson.

“It’s really exciting to hear that people are coming not only from all across the continental United States but all across the world,” Thompson said. “It takes a whole team to make this happen.”

Events coming up in town include a July 1 celebration for the Fourth of July that will include live music, a corn hole tournament and fireworks.