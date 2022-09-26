Abingdon council to update zoning and subdivision ordinances

The Abingdon Virginia Town Council is planning to update the town’s zoning and subdivision ordinance.

The town’s comprehensive plan update has inspired also updating the zoning ordinance to be more clear and easy to use for both the public and the town staff, Mayana Rice, the town’s director of community development, said.

The updated ordinance spans 256 pages, according to Rice.

Last week, the Abingdon Town Council reviewed the newly organized zoning ordinance during a lengthy presentation at a Town Council meeting, held last Thursday.

The council is slated to review more of the plan Thursday, Oct. 20.

Changes in the current draft include references to state zoning codes to assist town officials in enforcing and explaining rules.

The new zoning plan also includes some minimum open space requirements - a suggestion by planning commission members.

The new plan comes to the Abingdon Planning Commission for approval in November and the Abingdon Town Council for final approval in December.