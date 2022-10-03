Abingdon council looks to define 'loitering'

Abingdon’s Town Council strengthened its policy on loitering at public places during Monday’s Town Council meeting.

The revised ordinance originated at the request of Abingdon Police Chief John Holbrook.

Recently, Holbrook said, police have had problems with people loitering at the head of the Virginia Creeper Trail, off Green Spring Road, and along Remsburg Drive, which connects Cummings Street to Depot Square and was once the site of the town’s Virginia Highlands Festival.

Councilmember Amanda Pillion said she had been aware of people loitering at the Abingdon trailhead of the Virginia Creeper Trail.

Mayor Derek Webb stressed Abingdon is a “tourist town” and wanted it to remain pedestrian friendly yet safe and welcoming for both residents and visitors.

In turn, Holbrook stressed that having a more clear definition of loitering would allow the town’s police officers to better enforce the laws.

“My goal here would be to directly affect the term ‘loitering,’” Holbrooke said.

Another “goal” is for everyone to enjoy public places safely while giving officers a more clear definition of loitering, Holbrook said.

Vice Mayor Donna Quetsch made the motion, seconded by Pillion, to adopt the ordinance to more clearly define loitering in Abingdon.