Abingdon considers allowing alcohol outside

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council is now considering whether to allow alcohol to be served outside and carried away on open streets.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Abingdon Town Council, town leaders discussed the establishment of outdoor refreshment areas.
“We are very early on in the process of this,” said Cameron Bell, the town’s acting attorney.
Under such established areas, businesses could sell alcohol outside in to-go cups that must be labeled with the business’s name or logo, said Tonya Triplett, the town’s assistant town manager. Each establishment would be responsible for getting to-go cups, she added.
Bell said he will prepare documents for the council to consider in the form of an ordinance that would establish these areas.
A vote is expected to be taken at Town Council’s next meeting in September.
In other business, council approved Triplett seeking a $100,000 grant from the Virginia Outdoor Foundation to build a pump track on a 1.8-acre site adjacent to the Virginia Creeper Trail.
This pump track would consist of hills and obstacles for bicycle riders on land that was donated to the town and is now generally considered to be part of the Abingdon Sports Complex.
If the grant is approved, however, the land use would be forever limited to outdoor activities, said Town Manager Jimmy Morani.
Still, such use would protect the view for the Virginia Creeper Trail, Triplett said.
