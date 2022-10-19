Abingdon candidates discuss parking, business rules

Five candidates for Abingdon’s Town Council debated topics on parking, town services and zoning laws Tuesday night at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.

The five candidates vying for four seats on the council weighed in on such issues as whether the Coomes Recreation Center should continue to operate with a $750,000 deficit each year. All five candidates agreed the recreation center added to the quality of life for the town.

On downtown parking, Vice Mayor Donna Quetsch noted the town was working on improving parking in the downtown area.

“There is a study on this now.” she said. “I just feel like until we get the results and study this, we have to wait. Then we can move after the study. And I’ll recommend to the Infrastructure Committee and then recommend to the council.”

Also asked about how to solve downtown parking woes, Mayor Derek Webb said, “We realize there’s an issue there.”

Yet, he cautioned, “I don’t necessarily know that we need a parking garage. I don’t think people realize that $30,000 to $50,000 per parking spot is an exorbitant amount of money.

Still, Webb said he awaits the parking study currently conducted by Emory & Henry College.

“We’re going to find a solution,” he said. “It is certainly an issue, one of the more serious issues that we have right now.”

Another question asked if some businesses, such as Pal’s Sudden Service or Doug’s Car Wash, were being exempted from meeting zoning and building codes.

Wayne Austin, a challenger for one of three seats in a four-person race with Webb, Quetsch and challenger Eddie Copenhaver, served on the Abingdon Planning Commission when Pal’s Sudden Service won a zoning exemption in 2019 to construct a building at the Meadows.

Austin praised Pal’s for its popular food, but defended the decision to make the drive-thru restaurant change from its iconic blue exterior.

“I thought it was inappropriate to have a swimming pool blue building at the head of that complex,” he said.

Requiring businesses to use certain colors could make some businesses pass by Abingdon, Copenhaver, a former member of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, said.

“The town has become more of a Homeowners’ Association than it is a town that provides services and a lot of people don’t like Homeowners’ Associations,” Copenhaver said. “Abingdon needs businesses. And they can’t make so many regulations that businesses don’t want to come to Abingdon. I think it’s important to protect our small businesses, but we have to let businesses be businesses.”

Quetsch, an incumbent in her first term, said the town has updated its ordinances “to make our town more business friendly.”

Webb, another incumbent in his first term, said that town follows “a process” and businesses must follow guidelines.

“And I would disagree,” he said. “I don’t think we have a problem with businesses coming to town at all. Business thrives in Abingdon.”

Dwyane Anderson, who is running unopposed in a special election, said for his seat on the council said rules are rules.

“I don’t think anyone is getting any kind of break on anything. A rule is a rule,” he said. “We abide by the law. We abide by the rules.”

Candidates also discussed trying to provide affordable housing and services in town.

“It’s not really the government’s place to take Individual citizen’s money and give it to non-profits,” Copenhaver said.

In turn, Webb said the town is currently in discussion with builders to construct affordable housing units in the town limits but said, “Obviously, the town has no control on what housing costs.”

On the same matter, Austin said, “I would look at every expenditure to determine whether it’s necessary, whether or not it’ reasonable and, most importantly, whether it’s the best interest of the citizens and the voters of this town.”