$5.8 billion for rail in Virginia, but $0 for Bristol

Virginia’s new draft, $5.8 billion statewide rail plan includes no funding to extend passenger service to Bristol and indicates such service depends on Tennessee.

Unveiled this week, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation plan includes 174 total projects with more than $5 billion set aside for 81 passenger projects and more than $440 million for 93 short- and long-term freight projects.

The DRPT plan includes funds to construct a passenger station somewhere in the New River Valley and bring Amtrak service from Roanoke to the greater Christiansburg/Blacksburg area. That is now “expected” to occur in 2026 with the station to open in 2027.

There is no funding to extend service beyond the New River Valley, but the plan acknowledges significant interest.

“In 2021, at the direction of the Virginia General Assembly, DRPT assessed the cost of a passenger rail extension from the future New River Valley station to the city of Bristol. Strong support for passenger rail in the region from citizens, elected officials and the Bristol Chamber of Commerce is driving regular bi-state passenger rail discussions that started in early 2022,” according to the DRPT plan.

That DRPT study included two route options and a minimum cost of $535 million. Future steps appear dependent on Tennessee’s involvement.

“DRPT is prepared to take steps to advance the corridor in partnership with Tennessee to connect the New River Valley with passenger rail through Bristol to Knoxville and beyond, similar to the ‘network independent” corridor identified in the FRA’s [Federal Rail Authority] proposed Southeast Regional Intercity Passenger Network,” according to the newly released plan.

“Tennessee plans to study the route and other potential passenger rail corridors in the state through Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations’ assessment of potential passenger rail service linking major cities, including Bristol, Knoxville and Chattanooga. Tennessee’s updated 2019 Rail Plan is anticipated soon, which may consider ridership and economic benefits of expanded passenger rail service,” according to the Virginia document.

In a different section, the plan further shows “DRPT is currently partnering with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to assess the next steps toward extending passenger rail through Bristol into Tennessee, and the potential to jointly participate with Virginia in FRA’s corridor identification program. This effort is expected to move forward as the Tennessee General Assembly completes a Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR) passenger rail study, which is expected in 2023.”

In yet another section, the plan shows, “Tennessee’s rail connection with Virginia is focused on the Roanoke, Virginia to Bristol passenger rail corridor, supported by DRPT’s 2021 Bristol Extension & Capital Operating Cost Analysis for the Virginia General Assembly.”

The state notes that until a connection to Bristol occurs, there will not likely be any service between large urban areas such as Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Atlanta. Similar to North Carolina, Tennessee is another state that was involved in the FRA’s Southeast Regional Rail Plan, including a Network Independent Corridor from Roanoke to Chattanooga via Blacksburg, Bristol, and Knoxville.

“Tennessee is focused on having rail provide opportunities for jobs in rural areas, economic development and diverting truck trips to rail,” according to the DRPT plan. “As such, Tennessee is interested in coordination with Virginia on possible areas of development that could benefit both states and introduced two bills to the Tennessee General Assembly to bring passenger rail to multiple locations in the state. For freight, the projects with a potential impact on service to Virginia are changes at CSXT’s Kingsport intermodal yard, currently being used as a truck transfer facility, and efforts to build an inland port in East Tennessee that would connect to the ports of Charleston and Savannah.”

DRPT will accept public comment on the plan until Oct. 27. It will be finalized then submitted to the Commonwealth Transportation Board, which is expected to vote in December.

To read the full plan: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/collections/f83c1618157b45388bc794dde93d0f81

