$326K in highway safety grants awarded to Sullivan County
$326K in highway safety grants awarded to Sullivan County

State Rep. John Crawford, R-Bristol/Kingsport, and state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, today announced $326,700 for Highway Safety Grants to enhance public safety in Sullivan County.

The federal grants will be distributed though the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to support various public safety programs aimed at improving Tennessee roadways.

“Keeping communities in Sullivan County safe will always be our top priority,” Crawford said. “We appreciate the Tennessee Highway Safety Office as well as our local law enforcement agencies that work hard every day to keep our citizens safe.”

The grant includes $64,000 to the Kingsport Police Department for police traffic services and $35,000 to the Bristol Police Department for alcohol and impaired driving enforcement. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office will also receive $60,000 for alcohol and impaired driving enforcement.

The Tennessee District Attorney General, 2nd Judicial District, will receive $167,700 for drunk driving prosecution.

“These grants will help upgrade local efforts to make our roads safer and to protect our citizens from those who drink and drive,” Lundberg said. “The overall goal is to reduce crashes and injuries and to save lives.”

The grant will be distributed by the THSO. The grants are provided to agencies that successfully applied for funding that meet the required data-driven criteria and highway safety standards. Grant applications must be in line with THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

