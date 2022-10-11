$2 million grant to help alleviate Dickenson County's flooding issues

Dickenson County has been awarded $2.2 million from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to fund an acquisition, floodproofing and restoration project in the county.

Chris Rakes, Dickenson County building official, submitted the grant application in early April, prior to the flooding event that occurred in July of this year.

According to Rakes, the project provides potential flood relief for an estimated population of 110 residents within the project area, and also provides potential direct or indirect relief for homes and businesses downstream in Haysi, Virginia and Elkhorn City, Kentucky.

Since 1977 these areas have experienced 11 federally declared disasters due to severe storm and/or flooding. The project aims to acquire properties within the identified flood plains through voluntary acquisition, to flood proof homes and businesses when feasible and to perform streambank restoration as needed.

“We are pleased to be awarded this funding in order to provide relief to Dickenson County residents that were not included in the project by the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers,” Rakes said. “Our priority will be to work with Dickenson County businesses to contract to have the work completed”. The project area will start at the intersection of Sandlick Road and Russell Fork River Road, continue 0.75 mile up Lick Creek Road and end at the Town of Haysi jurisdictional boundary.

The project is expected to begin sometime early next year and will take approximately three years to complete.