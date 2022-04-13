2 incumbents, 1 challenger vie for District 5 seats

Meet the three candidates for Sullivan County Commissioner, District 5, all Republicans. The two victors in the May 3 Republican primary will run unopposed in the Aug. 4 general election.

Early voting can be done at the Sullivan County Election Commission office in Blountville from April 13 to 28, or at the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport and the Slater Center in Bristol from April 21 to 28.

Only select races — primarily Bristol districts and contested races — are featured in this series.

Hershel Glover

Why do you choose to live in Sullivan County? I choose to live in Sullivan County because of the distinct number of lifelong choices that make it easy for me to continue living here. Blended moments from education and job experience have produced a reciprocal balance that offers me a significant purpose for staying in Sullivan County.

What makes you qualified for office? First, my business is a critical foundational experience when considering citizens’ requests. Secondly, I am totally interested and committed to my involvement as we work to solve issues of the county. Thirdly, my approach as a commissioner is to continually ask questions and think through the scope and sequence of projects or ideas that build a better county.

To mention a few ideas that I have been instrumental in establishing to make a difference in Sullivan County continuing forward, I will start with the Sullivan County Financial Management System of 2020 (SCFMS) (to offset the system of 1957), as repeatedly recommended by the Office of Comptroller for several years, with governance beginning on May 21, 2020, for Sullivan County. SCFMS is a best practice that implements provisions for centralized accounting and budgeting under the administration of the director of accounts and budgets and provides superior internal controls among department accounts, determined as the most accountable method for payers of property taxes to watch their contributions work. The Financial Management System Committee established on Dec.18, 2020, has a comprehensive makeup of members, including mayor, director of finance team, highway commissioner, director of county schools and three serving county commissioners. I currently serve as chair of this committee. The complete Private Act can be viewed on Sullivan County government’s website.

If elected, what would be your main goals while in office? Main goals for another four-year term include, but are not limited to, continuance and strengthening of elements of the Sullivan County Financial Management System of 2020. In addition, I am supportive of establishing a research-based five-year plan for Sullivan County going forward that will serve to avoid the payers of property taxes and their payments of a jail that required a bond obligation. I do not support the tax increase burden placed upon payers of property taxes each budget cycle since it is clear they can be avoided. Payers of property taxes do not win in Sullivan County when their legislative representatives increase the burden of the hardworking people. It is imperative that our focus in Sullivan County must be that investments encourage economically advantageous projects with agendas that promote long-term and sustainable growth.

Anything else you’d like voters to know? I support and value solutions that benefit all payers of property taxes and have a strong ambition to lower instead of raise property taxes. I am on record opposing the efforts behind regionalism and its implications for Sullivan County. I also have a solid record of not supporting property tax increases and am ready to accept this new term to serve Sullivan County citizens.

Please know that the strength of this legislative body comes from law, resolutions passed by the Sullivan County Board of County Commissioners and, most importantly, the citizenry that chooses county commissioners and choice of mayor as their intentional best choices to form a decision-making board. This current board and its greatness may not always be simple; however, this commission has reserved its identity as an energetic body seeking ideas and solutions to significant issues. Quite honestly, we disagree during discussions and engage in healthy debate among commissioners, but votes of conviction are encumbered through these discussions and debates. We have respectfully disagreed honestly, enjoyed friendships and explored all thoughts. Decision-making becomes a solo if only one voice can be heard; therefore, our chamber welcomes open debate to each resolution. I truly believe that a win through transparency in this chamber is a win for Sullivan County. I also truly believe that work session opportunities provide the best debate stage to air issues on behalf of the hardworking Sullivan County citizenry among a 24-member legislative body. Audience matters and Sullivan County citizens are the audience. Please engage in a choice that matters.

Sherry Grubb

Why do you choose to live in Sullivan County? I am a lifelong resident of Sullivan County. I have traveled extensively, across the U.S., for both business and pleasure, and I agree with Dorothy — “There’s no place like home!” Northeast Tennessee is the perfect place to live and raise children. We have a mild climate, conservative values, good people, low taxes and good jobs.

What makes you qualified for office? Considering that TCA qualifications for the office of County Commissioner is “18 years old, and reside in the district in which one is elected,” the qualification bar is low. I meet the “requirements” set forth by law, plus I have run a successful small business for over 35 years. I was elected to the Sullivan County Board of Education, where I attained Tennessee School Board Association, Master Board Member Level 5 recognition. I was elected to Sullivan County Commission, District 5, and served on the Administrative Committee, as vice chair on the Education Committee and on the Ad Hoc Jail Committee.

If elected, what would be your main goals while in office?

1. Repair the fractured relationships between the commission and the various departments within county government by showing respect for their positions and working in a professional manner.

2. Rescind the Sullivan County Financial Management of 2020.

3. Propose a committee to review planning and zoning codes.

4. Study possible property tax proposal for single-family homes owned by residents 65 and older, to receive a “stay” of increase as long as they live in the dwelling.

Anything else you’d like voters to know? I have spent a lifetime working with groups of people: first as the youngest of 10 kids, a cheerleader, a “line” worker, then a supervisor in a factory and then as an entrepreneur negotiating contracts and growing a successful business. Success comes when all parties are working toward a common goal and respect the position each holds within the organization. I want to be part of the success of Sullivan County by working with our elected department leaders and help them help our citizens.

Dwight King

Why do you choose to live in Sullivan County? This is the only place that I’ve ever lived. I was born and raised here.

What makes you qualified for office? I think my experience that I’ve gained since I’ve been on the commission. I’ve tried to look after the taxpayers’ money and how it is spent. I like to make sure that our taxes are spent wisely and we get the most out of the money that the hardworking people of Sullivan County pay in taxes.

If elected, what would be your main goals while in office? I hope to see the jail project get finished and opened up. We are going to have to spend some money on some new solid waste equipment. I’d like to see us recycle more of our plastics and cardboard and create more educational and work skill development opportunities in the county.

Anything else you’d like voters to know? I’ve always been very conservative on our taxes, and I haven’t voted for a lot of tax increases, unless it was absolutely necessary that we had to do it.