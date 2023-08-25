Washington County’s Board of Supervisors awarded more than $15,000 in matching grant money to help local rescue agencies at Tuesday’s board meeting.

The awards include $2,495 to match a grant for a drone to locate wild fires for the Glade Spring Fire Department.

The drone “could be used county-wide, if needed,” said County Administrator Jason Berry.

They also designated $8,578 towards a Lucas Device, an automatic defibrillator, for the Goodson-Kinderhook Fire Department.

A $5,000 grant to the Brumley Gap Fire Department will be used to secure a $108,000 grant for 12 air packs for firefighters.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved an option agreement to accept the “Lapas Land,” an approximately 200-acre tract near the Mendota Trail that is slated to be developed as part of the trail property.

The property is being donated by Dr. Jim Lapis, president of the nonprofit Mendota Trail Conservancy. However the county is seeking a grant to help reimburse Lapis for a portion of the donation.

Supervisor Dwayne Ball questioned how the land would be used and whether the “rough” landscape would potentially be a place where fire and rescue teams would have to rescue hikers.

Berry suggested a study and master plan should be developed with “real documentation.”

“The other key thing here is the vision of a state park,” Berry said.

The board has until June 30, 2024, to exercise the agreement.

In the meantime, Board Chairman Saul Hernandez said the board should research what is involved to make the property and trail qualify as a state park.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is “familiar’ and “supportive” of the state park potential, Hernandez said, adding “What would we have to do for this to become a state park?”

Berry said the county officials could lobby the Virginia General Assembly in January towards legislation for this to become a state park.

Vice Chairman Mike Rush cautiously warned, “This is not a slam dunk” to become a state park.