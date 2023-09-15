The rising cost to renovate the nearly 40-year-old Kingsport Justice Center has Sullivan County officials digging deeper into the county’s pockets to cover expenses.

Assistant Kingsport City Manager Ryan McReynolds appeared before the county’s Building Committee on Wednesday to discuss the project and ask for an additional $3 million in funding. The committee approved a resolution in support of the project.

Commissioners also briefly discussed the project during a workshop session on Thursday and approved its addition to the September full commission agenda.

Since its planning and construction in the 1980s, the justice center, located on Shelby Street in downtown Kingsport, has been an ongoing partnership between Kingsport and Sullivan County, according to the proposed resolution.

Currently, the facility provides courtroom space and chambers for general sessions court, chamber for one circuit court judge, office space for circuit court clerk staff and offices for both the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Kingsport Police Department.

In recent years, officials in both jurisdictions have discussed updating the facility.

The city of Kingsport’s goal is to have the project go out to bid in early 2024, according to McReynolds.

In addition, the project includes the creation of a public access point that would be equipped with up-to-date technology and a second elevator. The access point and elevator would provide a more secure environment for judges, judicial staff, deputy sheriffs, court clerks and their staffs, law enforcement and the public, the resolution states.

More than a year ago, the city of Kingsport presented planning and design work for the justice center renovations. County commissioners approved the city’s then-request of $2.6 million from Sullivan County in August 2022.

At the time, the project was anticipated to cost $8.8 million.

On Wednesday, McReynolds said the project’s total cost had increased to $19 million. When asked by commissioners why the cost has more than doubled, McReynolds said rising construction costs, as well as new additions to the project contributed to the increase.

In recent weeks, Kingsport officials have requested an additional $3 million contribution from the county.

“We have a partnership with the city of Kingsport and it’s healthy,” Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said.

Venable, who recommended approval of the resolution, has been involved in the project’s planning, he told the committee.

The committee approved a resolution to provide $4 million to the city of Kingsport, with $3 million going toward the renovation project, and $1 million to be used for economic development purposes.

The full Sullivan County Commission meets on Sept. 21 and will likely consider the resolution for approval.