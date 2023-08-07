Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a special election for the 6th House District on Aug. 29.

The seat was previously held by Del. Jeff Campbell, R- Marion, whose resignation was effective July 14.

The last day for candidates to file is August 9 at 5 p.m. The winner of the called special election will serve the remaining four months and nearly two weeks of Campbell's term which expires on January 10, 2024.

Republican candidate Jed Arnold already will appear on the November ballot and, on Friday, secured Youngkin's support.

"I know that Jed will continue this good work as a delegate and join a team of leaders in Southwest Virginia advancing commonsense policies that make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” Youngkin said in a written statement.

Arnold served as Del. Campbell's legislative assistant for the past eight years.

"I am excited and honored for the opportunity to continue to serve the district as it’s delegate in the House,” Arnold said in a statement.

The Sixth District is composed of the counties of Carroll, Wythe and portions of Smyth County.

The entire House will appear on the November ballot after undergoing redistricting.

Arnold is unopposed in the upcoming November general election for the newly-drawn 46th House District. The 46th House District includes all of Grayson, Smyth, and Wythe counties and portions of Pulaski County.

The winner of the General Election will take office on January 10, 2024.

Arnold, a Saltville native and an attorney with Kilgore Law Office, assisted the Sixth District Delegate with bill drafting, stakeholder meetings and constituent services.

Arnold resides in Saltville with his wife, Melanie, and son, Jack. He has been active in youth sports, serving as a volunteer little league baseball coach. Arnold is a 1997 graduate of Northwood High School, a 2003 graduate of Radford University and a 2015 graduate of the Appalachian School of Law. He and his family attend the Rich Valley Presbyterian Church.