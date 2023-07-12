ABINGDON, Va. — An upscale RV campground has been approved for a 30-acre site near I-81’s Exit 7 in Washington County, Virginia.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning for the property on Tuesday.

Jan Rainero, representing the Bristol Historical Association, spoke in favor of the rezoning at Tuesday’s meeting as the co-chair of the nearby Historic Robert Preston House at Walnut Grove.

“We hope that the campground will be a win-win situation,” Rainero said.

The Robert Preston House was built in the 1790s and has been in the works as a historic site slated to be a museum for about 20 years. It was the home site of the first surveyor of Washington County.

The house stands near the future campground close to the intersection of Forsythe Road and Lee Highway.

In the future, the campground and the Robert Preston House will share the same entrance, Rainero said.

“We’re interested in the future development of this area,” Rainero said.

Supervisor Dwayne Ball made the motion to approve the campground, saying, “I think it will be good for all involved.”

Also on Tuesday, the board postponed taking action on two residential rezoning requests to allow chickens on properties in the Friendship community.

Both requests come from a neighborhood where property is zoned residential but surrounded by agricultural land.

Vice Chairman Mike Rush proposed a compromise so that the county ordinance is amended to allow for chickens in residential areas. “I think that we have a solution,” Rush said.

Both landowners had asked for their properties to be rezoned to agriculture for chickens, but that would have “opened the door” to other livestock such as cows or pigs, neighbor Glen Ratliff said.

Ratliff spoke against both rezonings, because he had bought his property 21 years ago wanting a place zoned residential.

Still, Ratliff said he would be interested in getting his own chickens if the zoning ordinance allowed the animals in residential areas.

“I don’t mind a few chickens,” Ratliff said. “I may even get a few chickens. I like good eggs.”

Rush made a motion that the supervisors take up the matter again at their Aug. 8 meeting.

“I’ve got chickens,” Rush said. “Chickens aren’t a problem … I think it’s win-win if they get chickens.”