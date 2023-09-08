ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a design public meeting Tuesday for a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Thompson Drive and Stanley Street in Abingdon.

The open house format public meeting will take place Sept. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Abingdon High School cafeteria, located at 705 Thompson Drive.

The project website includes materials that will be available at the public hearing: https://www.publicinput.com/c3857.

The project is expected to enhance safety at the intersection of Thompson Drive and Stanley Street by constructing a single-lane roundabout. The project includes removing driveway access from the intersection and adding a sidewalk along the west side of the roundabout extending back to Radio Drive and the shopping center entrance, according to VDOT.

Comment sheets will also be available at the in-person public meeting.

Comments regarding the project can be provided until Sept. 22 via the following methods:

Call VDOT Project Manager Ron Flanary at 276-696-3252.

E-mail Ronald.Flanary@vdot.virginia.gov. Please reference “Thompson Drive Roundabout Project Abingdon” in the subject line.

Traditional mail may be sent to VDOT Project Manager Ron Flanary, 2111 Bonham Road, Bristol, VA 24201.