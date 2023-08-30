Washington County Virginia's Planning Commission is studying a draft ordinance to allow chickens in residential areas across Washington County.

“I’m really concerned about this,” said Planning Commission member Dulcie Mumpower at Monday’s commission meeting in Abingdon, Virginia.

“I think, really and truly, that we’re going to have the county down on top of us," she said.

The ordinance stems from two residents of a residential area near Friendship that have asked to have their properties rezoned to allow chickens. Yet, the Board of Supervisors has, instead of rezoning, asked that the county staff develop an ordinance that could make chickens allowed in residential communities.

Still, people in those areas “do not want chickens in their backyard,” said Mumpower, a former member of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

“I’m not in favor of this. I think we are opening up a can of worms that’s going to come back to bite us,” Mumpower said. “I think it’s really going to create a serious problem. A lot of these subdivisions – and I[m talking about a lot – have restrictive covenants. And it’s going to put a burden on the county to enforce that.”

The ordinance proposes a limit of six chickens and no roosters.

“It’s going to put a burden on the property owners to hire a lawyer and try to get that enforced,” Mumpower said.

Mumpower is “sympathetic” to one family that had asked for their land to be rezoned because they wanted chickens to help their child with his autism, she said.

“But we’ve got to think beyond that scope. We’ve got to think about what it’s going to do to residents of the county who have built nice homes in the R1 and R2 residential areas. And, I can’t support this. I think it’s a really serious thing that’s going to come back and cause a lot of problems," she said.

If a situation went to court, the county attorney would have to “be involved,” said Zoning Administrator Stephen Richardson.

“It’s going to cause some problems for people in neighborhoods that we really don’t need just for one or two people, to change our whole plan” Mumpower said.

Christina Rehfuss, a planning commission member, said she was concerned about the odor of chickens and whether chickens could fly outside of their designated area.

Anyone who has a chicken that gets out of their property would be guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor, according to the proposed ordinance, said Richardson.

“They need to explicitly talk about free range,” Rehfuss said in reference to the proposed ordinance. “People think that chickens don’t fly. But chicken can and do fly - especially if something chases them.”

The ordinance officially comes to the planning commission with a public hearing on Sept. 25 at the regular meeting in Abingdon.