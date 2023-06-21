DUFFIELD, Va. — Elected boards from five Southwest Virginia localities have approved resolutions of support for efforts to attract data centers to the region.

Boards of Supervisors from the counties of Lee, Scott, Wise and Dickenson, plus the Norton City Council, have passed resolutions highlighting their commitment to welcoming data center investments, according to a written statement from the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission.

"We are thrilled to witness the proactive collaboration between the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority members in promoting our region as a prime location for data centers," said Duane Miller, Executive Director of the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission. “These combined efforts reflect a shared commitment to fostering innovation, creating jobs, and boosting economic development. By leveraging our strengths and resources, we are confident that Southwest Virginia will become a hub for cutting-edge technologies and a driving force in the digital economy," Miller said in the statement.

The region boasts a competitive workforce, robust infrastructure and a favorable business climate that make it an ideal location for data centers seeking to expand or establish operations, according to the statement.

Data centers serve as critical infrastructure for the storage, processing and distribution of vast amounts of information. There has already been significant data center investment in northern Virginia.

Recruiting efforts aim to capitalize on the region's strategic location, reliable power supply, and competitive cost structure.

In 2021, the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority members announced an agreement on what is one of Virginia's lowest regional property tax rates on data center equipment. The member localities implemented a tax rate of $0.24 per $100 of assessed value with a favorable depreciation schedule, taking into account the capital cost of equipment and frequency of server replacement.

“These resolutions of support combined with the previously adopted regional data center equipment tax rate, competitively position the region for data center development not only throughout the Commonwealth, but across the nation,” said Will Payne, managing partner of Coalfield Strategies, an advisor on data centers. “Furthermore, InvestSWVA’s Project Oasis in coordination with the Energy DELTA Lab has created the blueprint for arguably the most innovative and energy efficient data center hub in the world, leveraging vast tracts of land that can provide security, on-site clean energy generation and abundant 52-degree water contained in former underground coal mine cavities.”