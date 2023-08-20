Area lawmakers agree the ongoing budget impasse is holding up funding for multiple projects in Southwest Virginia.

Democrat-led Senate negotiators submitted a proposal while a top House negotiator is calling on both sides to return to Richmond to work through their differences face to face.

State lawmakers typically revise and update the budget prior to the July 1 start of a new fiscal year but that hasn't been the case this year.

Leaders of the Southwest delegation say it’s time to reach an agreement and move forward.

“There is a strong desire on our delegation’s part – and all of the House—is saying let’s go back and get this done. It’s a bad precedent to set not to have a budget. Frankly it’s an embarrassment,” Deputy Majority Leader Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, said last week.

Currently uncertain because of the budget stalemate are teacher pay raises for school divisions statewide. Closer to home, lawmakers are requesting millions to assist with work at the Bristol Virginia landfill and more uncertainty surrounds a proposed inland port that – if funded – could bring hundreds of new jobs to Southwest Virginia.

“There are some really good things in the budget for Southwest Virginia and we’re excited to go back and vote on them. You have things like the inland port that we had to hit the pause button on,” O’Quinn said. “The state’s revenue position is very strong. The governor believes some of that should go back to taxpayers, which is not unreasonable. There is still plenty of money to fund other priorities like transportation infrastructure and school modernization.”

House Majority Leader Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, said deciding on how to apportion the current surplus is at the center of the debate.

“We [Republicans] want to give some money back. We’ve got a $5.5 billion surplus so we want to give some money back to the taxpayers but there is still enough to invest,” Kilgore said. “We’ve got $1 billion more than when we left [spring]. There is plenty of money to invest, whether that’s putting more money into UVA Wise, or Mountain Empire [community college] or K-12 education, we’ve got the money to do it.”

O’Quinn hopes everyone is negotiating with a “good faith effort” to reach an agreement.

“We’re asking everybody right now for their available dates after Sept. 1 so there is a possibility we’re close, that we’ll be going back into session,” Kilgore said.