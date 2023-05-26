Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ABINGDON, Va. — Fairview Farm and Homestead received a tax-exempt status from the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

The board voted unanimously last week to cease collecting taxes from the Fairview Farm and Homestead Foundation at Tuesdays’ meeting.

The board voted to award $4,000 to Fairview for operating expenses during the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The living history site extends across nearly five acres, just off Hillman Highway, on the north side of Abingdon.

It’s a showcase for agricultural history and antique tractors.

Washington County Commissioner of Revenue Mark Matney said he was in favor of this exemption.

Having a tax-exempt status “will allow us to keep doing new projects,” said Ron Stevenson, president of the Old Glade Antique Tractor Association, which is headquartered at Fairview.

“You need to keep doing new projects in order to keep the public interested in what you’re doing,” Stevenson said.

Fairview has grown “precipitously and very successfully,” said Mark Hagy, an Abingdon resident and member of the Fairview board of directors.

It’s become known as a place for family events, including vintage baseball games, Hagy said.

“We’re getting ready to stage a Civil War reenactment this summer that could potentially rival the actual Civil War in scope” Hagy said. “It’s just incredible how this is coming together.”

The Civil War reenactment takes place July 29-30 at Fairview, 908 Hillman Highway, as part of the Virginia Highlands Festival.

All money raised through donations at the Fairview Farm and Homestead Foundation is put back into programs, Hagy said.

“So the tax-exempt status will allow us to have more revenue, more resources to improve and expand — and hopefully get a better reputation than we already have and bring more people in,” Hagy said. “More people will mean more visitors and more economic gain.”

Several applauded Tuesday’s action by the board.

“I really appreciate what these people are doing out there,” said Supervisor Phil McCall. “It’s helped preserve the history not just of Washington County but of agriculture. And we need that with the antique tractors and the demonstrations that you put on out there.”

