ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County rural Democrats will host the public premiere of their 2nd Amendment video and a chance to meet candidates today.

The event is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m., June 4, at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon.

The video features three rural Democratic candidates from Washington County, Julianne Miles, Christina Rehfuss and Gary Andis, discussing the 2nd Amendment and why they believe it is essential to the rural experience, according to a written statement.

Those three candidates and Commonwealth’s Attorney, Josh Cumbow, will take questions afterwards in a forum style discussion.

Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow says he and his family have always supported the 2nd Amendment, and that he owns multiple guns and enjoys shooting. He also supports the use of firearms for self-defense, according to the statement.

Washington County Treasurer Fred Parker, said the candidates are attempting to separate themselves from those at the far-left end of the Party spectrum who don’t understand the rural lived experience with guns, according to the statement.

The statement said the state has "common sense regulations" in Virginia but they also included the following unattributed statement.

"While military style rifles are legal in Virginia, rural Democrats understand that there is little practical use in civilian life outside of sport shooting competitions for those style weapons. Greater regulation of military style weaponry may be necessary in order to keep children, our most precious resource, safe."

There will be an opportunity for questions and discussion, according to the statement.