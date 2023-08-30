ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County leaders received their first look Wednesday at the progress of a multi-year, $24 million project to expand and renovate the historic Washington County Courthouse.

Members of the Board of Supervisors, County Administrator Jason Berry and others took a guided walk-through tour of what will be the upper two floors of the 37,000 square foot courthouse addition now taking shape along Main Street.

What they saw were the beginnings of two new courtrooms for General District Court, two new Juvenile and Domestic Relations courtrooms, a plethora of offices for court staff, judges, probation services, plus new prisoner holding cells, the shaft for a prisoner-only elevator and a security area at what will be the future entrance off Main Street.

“This is the first time I’ve seen it,” Berry said after the 45-minute tour. “It is coming together nicely. The contractor and their subs have worked hard, things are coming together and we’re under budget and ahead of schedule by a few months … BurWil has been great to work with.”

The expansion will allow for better security, better public access to the courts and better conditions for the employees, Berry said.

“With this additional square footage there will be additional deputies, additional support staff,” Berry said.

Plans call for the front of the addition to have two different facades — with red brick on the west end, Indiana limestone in the middle and the brick on the existing courthouse structure to give the appearance of multiple buildings.

Earlier this week the massive construction crane that had been in place for the past 11 months was removed. The expansion portion is expected to be completed by spring 2024.

About 60 to 70 workers have onsite since the work began nearly a year ago.

Nick Self, president of contractor BurWil Construction of Bristol, Tenn., said the new expansion is about 70% to 75% complete.

“We expect to complete the addition then begin phasing moving people in and then renovating the existing courthouse space. That will start next year,” Self said. “We’ll probably start transitioning people [into the new space] in the early part of next year.”

The renovation is expected to take an additional year to complete and be done in early 2025, Self said.

The two existing Circuit Court chambers in the old section will be retained, Self said.

Part of the addition is built atop the roof of the existing courthouse. Self said they are familiar with this kind of work but the lack of space around the courthouse has presented the greatest challenge.

“We did basically the same thing in Smyth County. There are obstacles. The biggest challenge here has been logistics because there is no room. Its bounded on all sides by street or buildings,” Self said.

In 2019 county leaders considered relocating the court functions to a former Kmart building in a shopping center overlooking Interstate 81. However voters rejected that plan in a special referendum, forcing the county to update and expand court facilities.

Berry said the county and town have worked to try and accommodate the work while keeping the court system open and functioning.

“We worked with the town of Abingdon to shut half of Court Street down where the sally port — where the prisoners are coming and going,” Berry said. “But the biggest challenge has been parking. It was an issue before this construction project and it will be an issue after this is done.

“The Board of Supervisors and Town Council had a joint meeting last fall discussing parking as a general issue. I think everybody acknowledges it’s an issue but there is no plan to fix it,” Berry said.

Several years ago there was discussion of a parking garage off Court Street — near Troopers Alley.

“That was a vision 10 years ago. I think the problem is who is going to build a parking garage? It’s several million dollars,” Berry said. “If the parking issue could be fixed it would not only support the courthouse but the commerce and business of downtown Abingdon. It behooves all of us to try to fix it, if possible.”