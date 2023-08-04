Washington County’s Board of Supervisors is expected to consider allowing chickens in residential areas during the board’s meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The matter came to the board’s attention after two residents of a residential neighborhood near the Friendship community asked to have their properties rezoned to agriculture to allow chickens in their yards.

But, a neighbor voiced concerns, saying more rezoning would diminish property values in the neighborhood – and leave the area vulnerable to other agricultural uses such as hog farming that could further jeopardize property values.

The board instructed county staff to take a look at the matter further yet tabled the issue until the Aug 8 meeting.

Stephen Richardson, the county’s zoning administrator, and Jason Boswell, the county’s director of community development, have since researched the issue and made recommendations on how chickens could be allowed in the county’s residential districts.

One suggestion is to allow six chickens per parcel – and allow no roosters, Boswell and Richardson said.

“We didn’t think over six chickens would properly be advisable,” Boswell added. “We thought six would be manageable.”

Boswell and Richardson studied chicken rules in other localities across Virginia, including Christiansburg, Virginia Beach, Roanoke, Norfolk, Richmond, Newport News, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Blacksburg, Petersburg, Winchester and Salem.

Any change in how and where chickens would be allowed would first have to meet the board’s approval then be sent to the Washington County Planning Commission for further review – followed by a public hearing, Richardson said.

“It’s a zoning ordinance, so it has to go to the planning commission,’ said Boswell.

Richardson added: “They’re just trying to find a way for people to have chickens without opening the door to complete agriculture zoning. We’re trying to find the middle road – and just allow some use but probably under a limited use.”

The board meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the County Government Building.