High-density housing developments could be on the horizon for parts of Washington County, Virginia.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors has approved a new R-3 residential zone designation for areas with water and sewer service.

The new designation could squeeze as many as five 2,500-square-foot homes on one acre of land, said Stephen Richardson, the county’s zoning administrator.

“There’s clearly a shortage of housing in Washington County,” Richardson said. “The key for hits to work is that there’s adequate public sewer and adequate public water.”

Each home would need a minimum of 7,500 square feet of land and a 70-foot road frontage, Richardson said.

“The small lots, if you had to build septic systems, there’s no way you could really build,” Richardson said.

The idea to establish this type of housing comes from suggestions by the county Planning Commission and a study authored by a consultant hired through the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission.

“Mount Rogers has been on a study with this for about two years,” said Supervisor Randy Pennington.

For years, industries and developers have asked for more affordable housing in the county, the superiors said.

“I think this is going to be a good thing,” Supervisor Charlie Hargis said during the discussion.

Like many areas, adequate housing remains in short supply.

“We have lost industry because we don’t have housing for the people,” said Supervisor Wayne Stevens. “In order to get industry in here, we’ve got to have places for the people to live.”

Another key could be the smaller lots, Richardson said.

“Downsizing these lots will allow developers to sell more property, thereby bringing down the price of the property itself,” said Pennington. “If we don’t start developing some properties that people can afford, then we’re not going to get development.”

Pennington made a motion to establish the zone, seconded by Vice Chairman Mike Rush. The move passed unanimously.

Still, Stevens expressed reservations.

“We’re going to have to watch how we go with this,” Stevens said. “I have driven through Johnson City, Washington County, Tennessee, and Jonesborough to look at these houses. You can’t take a riding mower between them.”

More dense housing developments could “put a lot of pressure on our utilities across the board,” Stevens said. “This is a big deal to look at because the utilities will be in demand — not just the water and the sewer but the power, cable, internet … To me, this is a big hurdle that this county is looking at.”

Likely, the new R3 zoning could be developed within five miles of I-81’s Exit 7 at Bristol and along King Mill Pike, Richardson predicted.

“If you don’t have housing, you can’t draw in the workers,” Richardson said. “It’s something that we definitely need, and it goes back to that pressure on sewer and water.”

For now, this is all preliminary — as no actual developments are in the works.

“All we’re doing today is setting up the district,” Board Chairman Saul Hernandez said. “We’re not taking an action today that would blanket allow this. This is to set up that particular zoning district.”