BRISTOL, Va. — For 43 years the Norway Spruce tree bedecked in glimmering white lights in the Cumberland Street triangle has lit up the Twin City’s holiday season — but its time has come to an end.

On Tuesday the Bristol Virginia City Council approved removing the now-50-foot-tall tree, which has been damaged by high winds and lacks the form and figure of a traditional Christmas tree. The 25-foot Douglas fir planted nearby will become the city’s official tree and the city plans to plant another tree nearby to keep the succession going.

“We’ve had the Virginia Department of Forestry take a look at the tree to determine how we should move forward,” City Manager Randy Eads told the council during its regular meeting.

“They suggest it be removed. It has declined due to its age and is inhibiting growth of the younger tree nearby. Removal of the large tree would be beneficial to add growth to the small tree, which will have a better shape for a period of years,” Eads said. “They also suggest we plant another tree to replace the tree we remove and keep these trees on a rotational basis so the trees retain their vigor after a long period of time.”

Council members reminisced a bit about the tree’s long-time role but also discussed the future of that site in front of the Bristol Hotel.

“I wish this wasn’t necessary. While sometimes these Norway spruces have very long lives, ours hasn’t. Some would say we haven’t maintained it properly. I don’t know that’s the case. It could just be environment it’s in,” Councilman Michael Pollard said.

Councilman Anthony Farnum joked, “In no way is City Council cancelling Christmas. We’ve got a beautiful tree down there and a big event that will happen this year.”

“I’m just glad we’re not trying to cut this Christmas tree down on Dec. 5 and we all look like Grinches,” Mayor Neal Osborne said. “I think we’ll be set up for future Christmases to look really good. As our little tree grows, we’ll plant another one and hopefully we’ll have a rotation going.”

Vice Mayor Becky Nave said she worried about branches from the older tree falling, given its deteriorating condition.

“I’ve watched that tree since I was much younger as its grown up. I remember when it was a small tree. One of the things I’ve looked at is the risk of a branch falling out of that tree. We have a lot of pedestrians out there; a lot of children out there. Or it could fall and hit a vehicle or maybe a building,” she said. “I hate to see it go but we have big plans for that area and it will help the life of the other tree.”