BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia City Council is expected to finalize its tax changes for the upcoming fiscal year during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

The council unanimously approved two changes last week and is expected to grant final approval to modest increases in the taxes charged on cigarettes and event admissions. If approved, both increases would take effect in late July. The fiscal year begins July 1.

The cigarette tax is increasing from 17 cents per pack to 25 cents per pack, a change that is expected to generate about $140,000 in new revenues in the upcoming fiscal year.

The council also voted to raise the tax charged on event admissions from 5% to 7%, which is expected to generate an additional $30,000. If approved, both changes would take effect July 27.

The increases were part of a package of budget modifications designed to lessen the impact of a higher trash collection rate. The current $33 monthly residential rate will not increase to $48, following a vote last week by the council.

The trash rate was originally expected to rise to $72 per month before city leaders made a series of changes within the budget which dropped the rate to $60 per month. This latest change included a nearly $500,000 law enforcement grant and a series of other changes totaling more than $1 million.

The standoff in Richmond over the state budget means the city still has no idea if state lawmakers will provide any funding to help address remediation work at the city’s embattled quarry landfill. They are also awaiting word from federal sources, after making another round of requests there.

In other matters, the council will also hear a report from the city Sheriff’s Office on its state accreditation and vote on a proposed $50 inspection fee for a new program to inspect rental housing in parts of the city.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m., at City Hall, 300 Lee Street.