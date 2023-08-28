BRISTOL, Va. — Citing concerns about traffic and access, the Bristol Virginia City Council last week unanimously rejected a request to rezone a 3-acre tract next to the Bristol Casino.

The council agreed with its Planning Commission, which unanimously did not recommend approval of a proposal to rezone the Grove Park Drive site from R-2 residential to B-3 general business. Grove Park is a residential area straddling the state line with about 25 houses in Bristol Tennessee and four in Bristol Virginia.

The site is accessible primarily through Bristol Tennessee streets and Grove Park is a hilly, two-lane, residential street.

The lot, owned by R.S. Roberts, lies at the bottom of the hill along the street and is adjacent to the former Bristol Mall property at the rear of the property.

Rezoning would also require a road be constructed on the site and any development would require water and sewer service,

“While the property does adjoin the Bristol Casino property and a B-3 zoning district there is currently no vehicular access between the two,” city Director of Community Development and Planning Jay Detrick told the council. “A request for a zoning map amendment does not require an applicant what specific use they would want with the newly rezoned property so any land use permitted in the B-3 could legally be constructed.”

Council found little to like in the request.

“I’ve really tried to have an open mind about this but we’ve heard a lot of concerns from neighbors about this access, coming from Grove Park, the size of that road, the terrain, so I have some concerns about that,” Councilman Anthony Farnum said.

Councilman Michael Pollard said the property wasn’t “suitable” for B-3 zoning or “at least not at this time. Things could change in the future.”

Vice Mayor Becky Nave said she has heard from all sides but especially residents in that area.

“My biggest concern would be the traffic coming because that will increase as the Hard Rock opens with the bigger casino and hotel next year, that traffic is going to double,” she said.

Councilman Jake Holmes said Grove Park was “definitely” a residential area.

Last fall the council approved a city initiative to rezone about 45 acres north of the casino from residential to B-3 business — allowing residents to remain but giving them future options if they wanted to sell property to be developed.

Also last year, the council approved a plan to build a boutique hotel in the subdivision that abuts the northern side of the casino property.

“The difference in this and the property we rezoned that may be a hotel on Gate City Highway or other properties, those are easily accessible from public roads that would be commercial areas. I understand completely why this owner would want to do this. They’re trying to increase the marketability of the property, but it almost feels like an answer in search of a question. No one but the owner has asked for this.”

The owner didn’t address the council but told the Planning Commission he had “absolutely no plans” to develop the site.