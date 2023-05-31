Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — As it ponders borrowing $12 million, city leaders were urged Tuesday to consider increasing its real estate tax rate.

The Bristol Tennessee City Council's financial adviser, Scott Gibson, told the council it should revisit the tax rate given its current debt and the future borrowing. His comments came during the council's Tuesday work session.

The council is considering issuing about $12 million in bonds to fund a series of proposed capital projects.

"I put together a primary funding analysis and I'll walk you through that and kind of some of the pros and cons," said Gibson, who is the vice president of Cumberland Securities in Knoxville, Tenn.

The first option Gibson presented the Council with would see the $12 million bond payments spread over the course of 20 years, which he highlighted, would mean higher annual payments over the shorter amount of time. Municipal bond borrowing is typically for terms of 25 or 30 years.

"While you pay the debt off sooner, annual payments are higher," Gibson said. "I think it's a little short based on your debt service."

The second option Gibson presented to the Council would see the $12 million spread over 30 years, which would mean smaller payments over a longer period of time at a greater total payout.

The projects that the council is wants to fund through the bonds currently include the proposed pickleball courts at the Bristol Indoor Tennis Center, the Whitetop Creek baseball park, the DeFriece Skate Park and the Melrose Recreation Center.

During the course of these discussions, Gibson also provided the Council with advice regarding the city's finances, emphasizing to the Council that they should strongly consider raising their property tax, as in his opinion, the revenue coming from the pandemic sales tax boom will eventually end, while the city's expenses continue to mount.

"Now that we have gotten past the pandemic, the sales tax, while it's higher today than it was, it's gonna flatten out. It's not gonna continue to grow like it did," Gibson said. "I don't see more dollars coming in from the feds, and so you're back to support yourself with the property tax. And while you did lower it a few years ago, it really needs to be back to where it was or close to it, to operate the city."

At the start of the pandemic, the city of Bristol, Tennessee, lowered its property tax from $2.16 per $100 of assessed value to $1.98 per $100, intending to ease the financial burden of its citizens during a difficult period.

If the Council decides to revert back to the $2.16 property tax rate, it would mean an additional $45 a year — or $3.75 per month — for the owner of a $100,000 home.

Councilwoman Lea Powers highlighted that the relief to the citizens has been important, but as inflation has continued to rise, the gap between what the city is spending to provide services and how much they are receiving has grown.

"The city cannot afford to continue to provide the same level of relief," Powers said. "Right now, with our tax rate where it is, there's a gap between how much it's costing to provide the services and what's being paid."

Vice Mayor Mark Hutton said the council should look toward the future, not just consider current needs.

"I just want to make sure if we're gonna raise it, let's make sure that we look down the road and we're not coming back to our citizens in two years and 'oh, gosh, we're gonna have to go up another two pennies,'" Hutton said.

Hutton also highlighted to the rest of the council his concern that as they look towards bonds to fund their capital projects, they cannot lose sight of the fact that the Bristol, Tenn. School system, which has its own debts, could also have financial needs in the future.

"I'm concerned that we're not actually taking into consideration the needs that our school system is going to have," Hutton said. "I think the idea that they're not going to ask us for more money in the next couple of years is crazy. Facilities-wise, they're going to have some significant needs."

The Bristol, Tennessee City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on its proposed fiscal 2023-24 spending plan while continuing to have discussions regarding property tax, bond options and their budget.