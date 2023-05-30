Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BRISTOL, Va. — City leaders moved a step closer toward finalizing the fiscal 2023-24 spending plan, Tuesday, giving final approval to new non-residential trash collection rates.

The City Council voted unanimously to approve a series of increases for non-residential customers that use larger refuse containers. Rates apply to non-residential facilities using no more than four 95-gallon and/or 300-gallon collection containers.

“This will raise an additional $22,000 in revenue,” City Manager Randy Eads said after the four-minute meeting. This is the first time those rates have been raised since 2019, the last time the residential rate was also increased.

Customers will pay $150 for the first 95-gallon container and $75 for each additional container. Fees for 300-gallon containers are $270 for the first unit and $135 for each additional unit. Rates are based on collecting garbage once per week and only locations available for automated collection vehicles will be served., according to the ordinance.

Qualifying charitable institutions will be allowed a 20% rate reduction.

Commercial customers with permanent container permits will pay between $180 and $330 annually for the permits, depending on quantity.

Temporary use container permits range from $72 per quarter to $132 per quarter.

The council previously finalized raising the residential collection rate from $33 per month to $60.

The last unresolved piece is the $28.5 million funding gap in the solid waste budget — funds needed to pay for court-mandated remediation work at the city landfill.

“We are looking at all options as to how we will fund that gap,” Eads said.

The city is still waiting to hear if it will receive any additional funds, from any federal or state sources, to close that gap. Some money is proposed in the Virginia state budget but no resolution is expected there for at least three more weeks.